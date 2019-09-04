UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Teaching Hospital In Punjab Being Privatised: Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

No teaching hospital in Punjab being privatised: Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has strongly condemned the news regarding the privatization of government Medical Teaching Hospitals of Punjab and declared it misleading and against the facts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has strongly condemned the news regarding the privatization of government Medical Teaching Hospitals of Punjab and declared it misleading and against the facts.

She said that under the MTI Act,neither any medical teaching hospital in Punjab has been privatized and nor it will take place in future.

The MTI Act has been formulated to create ease for the patients by making the hospitals autonomous. She said that doing politics in the name of the MTI Act and misleading the public should be stopped.

More facilities will be provided to the patients of all the government hospitals of Punjab,she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that no miscreant would be allowed to create hurdle in the provision of treatment facilities to the poor people in the name of MTI. Hospital administration has been strengthened with the help of the MTI Act.

Welfare of people is top priority of the government.

She maintained that efforts were underway to improve the environment of public hospitals.She said that the implementation of MTI Act did not endanger employment of any civil servant or officer.

The facility of practising has been given to doctors within the hospital under MTI Act.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab All Government Top Yasmin Rashid Employment

Recent Stories

RCB Facilitation Center: 140 complaints addressed ..

9 seconds ago

Bodies of Both Pilots of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Fo ..

11 seconds ago

University of Sargodha (UoS) opens facilitation ce ..

4 minutes ago

Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East Economic For ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan biggest beneficiary of King Salman Humani ..

5 minutes ago

Shia leaders thank Punjab govt

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.