Nonpayment Of Compensation , SW Tribes Refuse To Get Polio Drops For Children

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

Nonpayment of compensation , SW tribes refuse to get polio drops for children

The tribesmen of South Waziristan district have boycotted the anti polio campaign due to nonpayment of compensation for destructed houses and announced to levy heavy fine in case of non compliance

Wana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) The tribesmen of South Waziristan district have boycotted the anti polio campaign due to nonpayment of compensation for destructed houses and announced to levy heavy fine in case of non compliance.It was decided in a Jirga comprised of the tribes from the upper parts of South Waziristan district including Badar , Asman Manza and nearby areas ."If the jirga would find any house marked by the anti polio teams , the owner would has to pay hefty fine of Rs 50,000 during the ongoing seven days long drive that was kicked off from Monday (yesterday)", the Jirga said in its verdict .In this regard , the renowned personality of Mehsood tribes , Dr .

Khan Mehsood has said that by virtue of the boycott, some 80,000 children would be deprived of the polio dose.He said that if the children of Mehsood can die with the heavy snowfall and sever cold , then there would be not a big deal , if they die with the polio too.

He said that the government, three years ago, had conducted the survey of demolished house in the area during the military operation against Taliban but no compensation was paid to the affectees .He said that allegedly some officers of the district administration are involved in the corruption in distribution of cheques of compensation .Assistant Commissioner Sarokai Yousaf AZli and AC Ladha Najeeb Ullah Mehsood had made their best efforts to appease the angry tribesmen to finish the boycott of anti polio drive but in vain as the elders of tribal people told the officers bluntly that they would not allow that their children to be administrated with polio drops as their protest would be continued till distribution of compensation cheques.

