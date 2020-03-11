UrduPoint.com
North Italy Leader Demands Total Shutdown Over Virus

Wed 11th March 2020

The head of the Lombardy region around Milan urged the Italian government Wednesday to shut down all non-essential businesses and transport for 15 days in the industrial north to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus

The appeal from Attilio Fontana came as Italy's death toll from the new disease shot up to 631 and infections surpassed 10,000, the worst numbers after China.

The Italian fashion and financial capital Milan has already seen waves of government restrictions that led globally famous boutiques such as Armani to close their shops.

Fontana said he and 12 regional mayors decided more was needed to halt the spiralling spread of COVID-19.

"If the contagion continues to spread at this speed, the system will not be able to hold on for much longer," Fontana told the Corriere della Sera daily.

"We are really reaching the maximum limits," he added on Sky TG24 television.

"It is clear that the situation is approaching a dangerous moment."

