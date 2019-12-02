Northern Europe physicians delegation meets Punjab health minister

A delegation of Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department on Monday.

Association President Dr Aamir Barni, Executive Member Dr Ambreen Sajid, General Secretary Dr Irfan Akhtar and Mian Zahid were also present.

The three-member delegation informed Dr Yasmin Rashid about medical services being rendered in Northern Europe. The delegation also gave important proposals about steps to be taken for bringing more improvement in the health sector.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistani doctors were rendering excellent services all-over the world and earning name and fame for the country.

Facilities were being provided to patients in the government hospitals of Punjab.

She said that experiences of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe Association would be benefited during training workshops.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was endeavouring to make government hospitals the best healthcare centres in Punjab, she added.

It was the basic responsibility of the state to provide free and best treatment facilities to common citizen. It was the first and foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring improvement in health sector, she concluded.