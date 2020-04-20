UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Begins Reopening Nurseries After Month-long Closure

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:39 AM

Norway begins reopening nurseries after month-long closure

Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported.

Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by COVID-19, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast

5 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 62 COVID-19 recoveries

5 minutes ago

7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who at ..

9 minutes ago

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

20 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

23 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.