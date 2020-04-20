Norway begins reopening nurseries after month-long closure

Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported.

Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by COVID-19, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision.