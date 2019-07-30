Not just for pain: Skin nerves can also help fight infection

Exciting new research in mice has revealed that skin nerves, which help us recognize pain, also have the ability to detect infections and prevent them from spreading

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Exciting new research in mice has revealed that skin nerves, which help us recognize pain, also have the ability to detect infections and prevent them from spreading.rves that sense pain have a practical use.They either indicate that we need to avoid something because it hurts, or tell us that there is a functional problem in the area.Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh school of Medicine in Pennsylvania have found that these nerves have an additional function.Skin nerve studies using mice revealed that these pain sensing nerves work to help fight skin infections and keep them from spreading.

This indicates that they have a type of immunity that scientists have not observed before.The researchers published their findings in the journal Cell.Infection-fighting skin neuronsSenior study author Dr.

Daniel Kaplan, Ph.D. a professor of dermatology and immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine worked with doctoral candidate Jonathan Cohen to uncover these findings. They also collaborated with neurobiology professors Kathy Albers, Ph.

D., and Brian Davis, Ph.D.For the study, the researchers developed a mouse model in which they could activate pain sensing neurons with a blue light.

Initially, they demonstrated that when active, these neurons released a protein called CGRP, which, in turn, attracted a variety of immune cells to the area.This, they say, means that the neurons begin an immune response faster than nearby immune cells can.Next, the team infected the mice with either Candida albicans, a fungus that causes candidiasis, or Staphylococcus aureus, a common bacterium that can be fatal in some circumstances.They found that the cells of the mice with the fungal infection had an interesting response.Not only did the nerves launch an immune response at the site of the infection, but they also got the spinal cord involved.

This enabled other remote potential infection sites to prepare in advance for a possible infection.This reduced the infection's ability to spread, which the researchers called "anticipatory immunity."