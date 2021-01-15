Novel Coronavirus claims 22 lives, 661 new cases reported on Friday in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 22 precious lives in last 24 hours, whereas 661 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 22 precious lives in last 24 hours, whereas 661 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 147,953, while the deaths were recorded as 4,370 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 380 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,30 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Hafizabad,15 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 44 in Gujrat,18 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,1 in Toba Tek Singh,12 in Chiniot, 24 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab,1 in Mianwali, 8 in Bhakkar, 19 in Multan, 4 in Vehari, 3 in Khanewal,1 in Layyah, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Rajanpur,12 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Pakpattan, 30 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,669,951 tests for COVID-19 so far while 132,769 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use, while 307 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 front line healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They should contact at helpline1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.