Novel Coronavirus 'very Grave Threat' For The World: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

Novel coronavirus 'very grave threat' for the world: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned the novel coronavirus was a "very grave threat" for the world as he opened a conference to combat the epidemic

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned the novel coronavirus was a "very grave threat" for the world as he opened a conference to combat the epidemic.

"With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

