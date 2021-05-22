UrduPoint.com
Number Of 2nd Doses Administered In Germany Starts To Exceed First-Time Vaccinations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Germany has started to administer more second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day than first ones, the country's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Germany has started to administer more second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day than first ones, the country's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday.

"A new development, albeit an expected one: in the last two days, for the first time, there were more second vaccinations than first vaccinations in [Germany]. The second vaccination is important for full protection," Spahn tweeted.

According to the minister, to date, 33 million people in the country, amounting to 39.7% of the German population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 11.3 million, or 13.6% have been completely immunized.

The country began the inoculation campaign in late December 2020 within the framework of the EU vaccine rollout. German vaccination portfolio includes BioNTech / Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson drugs.

