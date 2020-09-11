UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Active Virus Cases In Africa Nears 230,000

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:36 PM

Number of active virus cases in Africa nears 230,000

The number of active coronavirus cases in Africa reached 229,428, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of active coronavirus cases in Africa reached 229,428, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

More than 1.33 million have been infected so far in the continent, it said, adding the death toll has risen to 32,117.

The total number of recoveries in Africa topped 1.06 million.

Southern Africa recorded 696,600 cases, North Africa 261,600, West Africa 166,900, East Africa 149,200 and Central Africa 55,900.

At least 16,400 people died of the virus in Southern Africa, 9,300 in North Africa, 2,900 in East Africa, 2,500 in West Africa and 1,100 in Central Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Died Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post morte ..

14 minutes ago

German truck maker MAN to cut up to quarter of sta ..

5 minutes ago

Flood affectees to be rescued any cost

5 minutes ago

Anti-dengue campaign to launch

5 minutes ago

6 SHOs reshuffled in sargodha

5 minutes ago

PHA renovating parks in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.