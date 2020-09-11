Number of active virus cases in Africa nears 230,000

The number of active coronavirus cases in Africa reached 229,428, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of active coronavirus cases in Africa reached 229,428, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

More than 1.33 million have been infected so far in the continent, it said, adding the death toll has risen to 32,117.

The total number of recoveries in Africa topped 1.06 million.

Southern Africa recorded 696,600 cases, North Africa 261,600, West Africa 166,900, East Africa 149,200 and Central Africa 55,900.

At least 16,400 people died of the virus in Southern Africa, 9,300 in North Africa, 2,900 in East Africa, 2,500 in West Africa and 1,100 in Central Africa.