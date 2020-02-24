UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Iran Reaches 47, 12 Died - Authorities

Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 47, while 12 people have died, Asadollah Abbasi, a spokesman for Iran's Parliament Presiding Board, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 47, while 12 people have died, Asadollah Abbasi, a spokesman for Iran's Parliament Presiding board, said on Monday.

"Across the country, 47 cases were positive, and unfortunately, 12 people died," Abbasi told IRINN broadcaster, speaking about results of a closed parliamentary meeting on coronavirus.

However, the spokesman stated that there were no reasons for concern.

A spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry told the Young Journalists Club news agency earlier in the day that three people across Iran had fully recovered from the new coronavirus.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

