Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Kuwait Rises To 8 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kuwait Rises to 8 - Health Ministry

Another three Kuwait nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, bringing a total number of infection cases in the country to eight, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Another three Kuwait nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, bringing a total number of infection cases in the country to eight, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry said that five individuals who had arrived from Iran tested positive for coronavirus. All of the infected were taken to a local hospital for quarantine.

"Three Kuwaiti citizens have been reported with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), among people returning from Islamic Republic of Iran who were quarantined, bringing the total number to eight cases so far," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the patients were in good condition and receiving the appropriate medical treatment.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has already left over 80,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll of 2,699. Recovery rates are also on the rise, with 27,671 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

