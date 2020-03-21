UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Armenia Reaches 160 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:02 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24 in Armenia over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 160, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24 in Armenia over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 160, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

"There are 160 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Armenia. One patient has recovered, no deaths from the disease have been registered," the health authorities said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has confirmed 53 cases of the disease on its soil so far, including a four-month-old baby among 28 patients registered in the capital of Nur-Sultan, which is under quarantine along with Almaty since Thursday.

Earlier this week, the authorities declared a state of emergency.

A total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 47 as of Saturday, and nearly 2,000 people are under quarantine. One patient has already recovered from the disease. The authorities have closed al educational institutions, as well as all restaurants, cafes and theaters.

Kyrgyzstan, in addition, registered six new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 12. All patients are quarantined and being treated now.

