Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Australia Surpasses 2,130 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia has increased by 427 to 2,136 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As at 3:00pm on 24 March 2020 [04:00 GMT], there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 427 new cases since 3:00pm yesterday. Of the 2,136 confirmed cases in Australia, 8 have died from COVID-19. More than 160,000 tests have been conducted across Australia," the statement said.

A total of 913 COVID-19 cases have been registered in New South Wales alone.

According to media reports, the states of Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and Northern Territory have decided to shut their borders.

Cross-state movement will be restricted starting from Tuesday for all people except emergency services personnel and those who have to work, according to News9 broadcaster.

New South Wales, Victoria and Australian Capital Territory have not decided to close their borders, though everyone arriving from abroad to these states are placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Regional authorities believe that the closure of borders may complicate the implementation of coordinated measures of medical services to combat COVID-19.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, over 380,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.