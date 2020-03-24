UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Australia Surpasses 2,130 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Australia Surpasses 2,130 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia has increased by 427 to 2,136 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia has increased by 427 to 2,136 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As at 3:00pm on 24 March 2020 [04:00 GMT], there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 427 new cases since 3:00pm yesterday. Of the 2,136 confirmed cases in Australia, 8 have died from COVID-19. More than 160,000 tests have been conducted across Australia," the statement said.

A total of 913 COVID-19 cases have been registered in New South Wales alone.

According to media reports, the states of Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and Northern Territory have decided to shut their borders.

Cross-state movement will be restricted starting from Tuesday for all people except emergency services personnel and those who have to work, according to News9 broadcaster.

New South Wales, Victoria and Australian Capital Territory have not decided to close their borders, though everyone arriving from abroad to these states are placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Regional authorities believe that the closure of borders may complicate the implementation of coordinated measures of medical services to combat COVID-19.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, over 380,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.

Related Topics

Australia Died Victoria Wales March May 2020 Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand to declare state of emergency due to coro ..

16 seconds ago

KP Govt announces public holidays till Mar 28 : KP ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 1,141 confirm ..

3 minutes ago

Leather goods exports increase by11.17%

3 minutes ago

Japan PM, IOC chief to speak as Olympics hangs in ..

3 minutes ago

Amir Khan among several big names for WBC shot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.