UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Georgia Rises By 6 To 67

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Rises by 6 to 67

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 67, which is up by six compared to the day before, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 67, which is up by six compared to the day before, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Tuesday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases 67. Recovered 9. Under quarantine 4,055.

Under hospital supervision 252," the government said.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Georgia stood at 61.

On Saturday, the Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country for one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities have banned public gatherings of more than 10 people in the country and closed the borders for foreigners.

Related Topics

Georgia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

10 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

18 minutes ago

Olympic Torch Relay in Japan to Be Held Without To ..

2 minutes ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey Has 'Catastrophic' Vitamin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.