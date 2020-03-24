Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Rises by 6 to 67

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 67, which is up by six compared to the day before, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Tuesday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases 67. Recovered 9. Under quarantine 4,055.

Under hospital supervision 252," the government said.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Georgia stood at 61.

On Saturday, the Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country for one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities have banned public gatherings of more than 10 people in the country and closed the borders for foreigners.