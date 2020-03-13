Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Japan Reaches 684 - Reports

Japan has confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those who have been infected to 684, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the data of local governments and the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Japan has confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those who have been infected to 684, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the data of local governments and the Health Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, the Hokkaido prefecture has recorded the highest number of people infected with the virus � 136 � and is followed by the Aichi prefecture with 111, Osaka with 89 and Tokyo with 75.

Additionally, 697 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have contracted the disease, and 14 others were among those who returned from China's Hubei Province on chartered flights.

So far, 26 people, including seven people from the cruise liner, have died in the country. Meanwhile, over 500 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.