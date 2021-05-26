UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises Sharply In Fiji

Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:38 PM

Fiji reported on Wednesday night 27 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 286 in the Pacific island nation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Fiji reported on Wednesday night 27 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 286 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, 13 new cases are contacts of previously announced cases. Nine cases are from the Fiji Navy cluster, three are contacts of the Waila cluster and one case is a household contact of a case in the Muanikoso cluster.

A total of 96,111 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji since testing started in early 2020 and this does not include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

Fiji now has had 155 recoveries, 127 active cases and four deaths since the island nation recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

Currently, like Fiji's major cities of Lautoka and Nadi, Suva and Nausori have also been under a lockdown. Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located, still maintains a curfew islandwide from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day.

