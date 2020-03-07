Number of Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19 Cases in US Exceeds 300 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of suspected and confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has increased by 100 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 332, the CNN broadcaster reported.

According to CNN estimates, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention legal authority and general statistics from 28 states, Washington, California and New York recorded the most number of cases as of Friday evening. So far, 17 people have died.

Meanwhile, 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California were tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US health authorities have altogether tested 46 people out of more than 3,500 people on board.

The 1,100-member crew will likely be quarantined on the ship and infected passengers will be quarantined at a US military base in California, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths, a vast majority of which were in China's Hubei province where the virus originated. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have recovered.