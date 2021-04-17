Number of corona patients in LRH reach to 392

The number of Corona patients in Lady Ready Hospital Peshawar has risen to 392 with out of that total 28 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Unit, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of Corona patients in Lady Ready Hospital Peshawar has risen to 392 with out of that total 28 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Unit, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men.

Giving daily reports about the overall patients that increased to 392 including 28 are admitted in ICU, he said, the number of beds for corona patients in LRH has been further increased to 485. He said, the number of beds is being gradually increased on a daily basis.