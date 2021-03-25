Number of corona patients in LRH reaches140: Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital has reached 140 and 13 among them are admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for medical treatment, a spokesman Muhammad Asim informed the media men during a visit.

He said that in view of the number of Corona patients, OPD has been limited to 500 patients only with services will be available 24 hours a day for urgent and emergency patients and all the emergency patients are undergoing operations and necessary treatment despite the present corona situation.

He said that the management of the hospital has taken more steps for the growing number of corona patients and urged upon the people to follow the SOPs issued by the province government.