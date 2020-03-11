UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Canada Nears 100 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:13 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Nears 100 - Government

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada is approaching 100, the government said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada is approaching 100, the government said in a statement.

According to data published on the Canadian government's website, there are currently 93 COVID-19 cases registered in the country.

The province of British Columbia has confirmed 39 cases, Ontario � 36, Alberta � 14 and Quebec � four.

The neighboring United States has so far registered 1,037 cases, of which 28 were fatal.

On a global scale, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.

