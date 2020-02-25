UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Iran Rises To 95, 15 Dead - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

A total number of the people infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, in Iran rose to 95, while fifteen of them were killed by the virus, the country's Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A total number of the people infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, in Iran rose to 95, while fifteen of them were killed by the virus, the country's Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday.

"As for now, we definitely have 95 coronavirus cases, 15 people have died," Jahanpur told the Iranian-state television channel.

Since Monday, the number of infected has increased by 34.

