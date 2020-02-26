Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, With 19 Fatal - Health Ministry Official

UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:33 PM

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran rose to 139, with 19 of them fatal, Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran rose to 139, with 19 of them fatal, Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday.

"Since yesterday until this afternoon, 44 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Taking these 44 cases into account, the [total] number reaches 139 to date," Jahanpur said to Iranian state television channels.

Four people have died from the coronavirus-related complications since yesterday, bringing the death toll in the country to 19, he added.

