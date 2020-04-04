Number of Coronavirus cases reach to 4 in Lakki Marwat: Focal Person

The number of Coronavirus cases has reached to four in Lakki Marwat where all the patients were shifted to isolation ward of its district headquarters hospital for treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of Coronavirus cases has reached to four in Lakki Marwat where all the patients were shifted to isolation ward of its district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Dr Hidayatullah Khan, Focal Person for Coronavirus told media that two cases were reported from Mamakhel, one each from Wanda Kalan and Landa Ahmedkhel.

The cases of Mamakhel and Landa Ahmedkhel have been reported in the members of Tableegi Jamat.

He said 15 more members of Tableegi Jamat were quarantined and their reports are awaited.

Dr Hidayatullah urged people to remain in homes, keep social distancing and avoid overcrowding places imperative to defeat the Coronavirus.