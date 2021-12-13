Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LRH: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar reached 13 on Monday.

A spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Muhammad Asim Khan told APP that one patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that special beds have been allotted for the treatment of patients.

He said that the coronavirus is a deadly disease and urged the people to complete their vaccination for the complete eradication of the virus.