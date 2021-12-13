UrduPoint.com

Number Of Coronavirus Patients Reached To 13 In LRH: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:51 PM

Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LRH: Spokesman

The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar reached 13 on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar reached 13 on Monday.

A spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Muhammad Asim Khan told APP that one patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that special beds have been allotted for the treatment of patients.

He said that the coronavirus is a deadly disease and urged the people to complete their vaccination for the complete eradication of the virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

5 minutes ago
 Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in so ..

Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in southern KP

10 minutes ago
 DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Qu ..

DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" on Dec 25

10 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 ..

Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 Against COVID-19 - Health Offi ..

18 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint M ..

Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED held

18 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.