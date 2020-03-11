UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Australia Rises To 112 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:22 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Australia Rises to 112 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Australia has risen to 112, of which three were fatal, the Australian Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Australia has risen to 112, of which three were fatal, the Australian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As at 11:00 hrs [00:00 GMT] on 11 March 2020, we have 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), including 3 deaths, in Australia," the ministry said in a statement.

The state of South New Wales is at the moment the coronavirus hotbed in the country, with 60 reported cases.

To fight the spread of the deadly virus, the Australian authorities intend to allocate 2.4 billion Australian Dollars ($1.5 billion), according to the country's prime minister, Scott Morrison.

"We're ensuring our health system is well-prepared and has the resources it needs for our fight against #coronavirus to keep Australians safe.

Our $2.4 billion health package includes pop-clinics and free video or phone consultations with GPs," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, the minister added that Australia would introduce a travel ban for foreigners who have been or still are in Italy.

"This is consistent with those in place for China, Iran and the Republic of Korea," Morrison tweeted.

So far, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Iran China Twitter Wales Italy March 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qalandars’ penultimate ball win keeps battle for ..

5 minutes ago

US Pavilion Construction at Expo 2020 inaugurated

26 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringi ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in U.S. tops 1,000

4 minutes ago

Airforce jet crashes near Shakarparian

4 minutes ago

Diploma engineers seek service structure

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.