Number of COVID-19 Cases in Australia Rises to 112 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Australia has risen to 112, of which three were fatal, the Australian Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Australia has risen to 112, of which three were fatal, the Australian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As at 11:00 hrs [00:00 GMT] on 11 March 2020, we have 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), including 3 deaths, in Australia," the ministry said in a statement.

The state of South New Wales is at the moment the coronavirus hotbed in the country, with 60 reported cases.

To fight the spread of the deadly virus, the Australian authorities intend to allocate 2.4 billion Australian Dollars ($1.5 billion), according to the country's prime minister, Scott Morrison.

"We're ensuring our health system is well-prepared and has the resources it needs for our fight against #coronavirus to keep Australians safe.

Our $2.4 billion health package includes pop-clinics and free video or phone consultations with GPs," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, the minister added that Australia would introduce a travel ban for foreigners who have been or still are in Italy.

"This is consistent with those in place for China, Iran and the Republic of Korea," Morrison tweeted.

So far, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.