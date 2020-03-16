Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Reaches 959 - Health Ministry

Austria has registered about 100 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of those infected to 959, the Health Ministry said on Monday

According to the ministry, over 8,400 people across the country have been tested for the disease, 959 of them positive. Six patients have recovered and one person died.

In addition, Finance Minister Gernot Blumel said on Monday that the authorities would allocate an additional 2 billion Euros (over $2.2 billion) to help companies affected by the pandemic.