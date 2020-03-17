Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Rises to 1,132 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Austria has increased to 1,132, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

It publishes updates on the situation with COVID-19 at 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. local time (07:00 and 14:00 GMT).

The country has carried out 10,278 tests so far, with 1,132 coming back positive. The death toll stands at three.

Meanwhile, the overall number of infected in the Philippines has reached 187, according to the county's Health Department.

"As of 12nn today [04:00 GMT], the Department of Health [DOH] reports 45 new cases (PH143-PH187) of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the country is now at 187. The DOH also reports the second Filipino who recovered from COVID-19, which brings the total number of recoveries to 4," the department wrote on Facebook.

Per the last report by the World Health Organization, there are over 167,000 confirmed cases throughout the world, with over 150 countries affected by the pandemic.