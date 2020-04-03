UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Exceeds 16,000 - Crisis Center

The number of people with COVID-19 in Belgium has increased by 1,422, reaching a total of 16,770, the Health Ministry's crisis center said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people with COVID-19 in Belgium has increased by 1,422, reaching a total of 16,770, the Health Ministry's crisis center said on Friday.

"On Thursday, April 2, 1,422 new cases were reported.

865 patients reside in Flanders, 374 in Wallonia and 167 in Brussels. We have no information about the place of residence of the other 16 cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,770 cases of Covid-19 infections have been detected," the center said in a statement.

The center added that 132 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,143.

