Number of COVID-19 Cases in Denmark Rises to 340 - Health Ministry

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Denmark on Wednesday reached 340, with over 1,200 people being quarantined, according to the country's Health Ministry

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Denmark on Wednesday reached 340, with over 1,200 people being quarantined, according to the country's Health Ministry.

According to the ministry's website, two cases among the 340 were registered in the autonomous territory of the Faroe Islands. No fatalities have been reported as of yet.

Meanwhile, three new cases have been registered in Finland, the health authorities of the Pirkanmaa region said.

"Three adults in Pirkanmaa have fallen sick with the coronavirus after a trip to northern Italy.

Apart from that, a student from the Pitkyayarvi high school has fallen ill with the coronavirus," the authorities said in a statement, specifying that all of the infected show symptoms varying from mild to very mild.

Later in the day, an additional 14 cases have been registered in other regions of the country, predominately in the capital area, bringing the overall number of Finnish COVID-19 cases to 57.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently ramping up in Europe, with Italy, Spain, France and Germany being the most affected countries.