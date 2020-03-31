Number of COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Increases by 11 to 108 - Government

The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in Georgia has grown by 11 to 108 over the past 24 hours, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in Georgia has grown by 11 to 108 over the past 24 hours, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Tuesday.

The previous data indicated that 97 COVID-19 cases were identified in the country with no fatalities registered. Earlier in the month, the Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country until April 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bans were imposed on public transport, the number of passengers in a car was limited to three, people above 70 were prohibited from leaving houses unless they ere going to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy. Military checkpoints were set up in the country's major cities.

"There are 108 confirmed cases of infection. Among them, 20 have recovered, 5,114 are quarantined, and 263 are under medical supervision," the website said.

Moreover, Irakli Chikovani, the spokesperson for the Georgian prime minister, said that the country's government decided to set up additional military checkpoints at entrances to the cities of Telavi and Akhaltsikhe.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases grew from 538 to 549 overnight, according to the Health Ministry. A total of 13 patients died of the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Armenian Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan, in turn, said on Tuesday that COVID-19 count in Armenia grew by 50 to 532 over the past day. The total death toll in the country amounts to three people.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 780,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 37,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.