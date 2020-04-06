Number of COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Increases to 188 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has reached 188, with 14 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the government website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has reached 188, with 14 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the government website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Monday.

"There are 188 confirmed cases of infection. Among them, 36 have recovered, two have died, 5,056 are quarantined, and 386 are under medical supervision," the website said.

In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency in the country until April 21 due to the pandemic. Public transport has been halted, the number of passengers in a car has been limited to three, and people above 70 have been prohibited from leaving houses unless going to a grocery store or pharmacy.

Military checkpoints have also been set up in the country's major cities.

Elsewhere in the region, Armenia has reported the eighth death from complications caused by the coronavirus. The patient also had concurrent diabetes and arterial hypertension. So far, the authorities have confirmed over 830 cases of the disease in the country with 11 registered over the past 24 hours. In a bid to curb the pandemic, the Armenian government declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.