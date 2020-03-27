Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Exceeds 42,200, Death Toll Rises to 253 - Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by nearly 6,000 over the past 24 hours to 42,288, with the death toll reaching 253, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in Bavaria (9,481), North Rhine-Westphalia (9,235) and Baden-Wurttemberg (8,161).

Berlin had 1,955 cases.

As of Thursday morning, the Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, had confirmed a total of 36,508 coronavirus cases and 198 fatalities.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of case numbers.