Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Reaches 2,078 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Reaches 2,078 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Germany has surged by over 500 over less than 24 hours, reaching 2,078, according to the statistics of the Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll stands at three.

The North Rhine-Westphalia region is affected by COVID-19 most significantly.

