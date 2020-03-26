UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Nears 650, Death Toll Stands at 13 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 649, with the death toll now at 13, the Indian Health Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 649, with the death toll now at 13, the Indian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India previously reported 581 total cases.

According to the ministry, as of Thursday there are 602 Indian nationals and 47 foreigners who are infected. As many as 43 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The most affected state is Maharashtra, where 124 cases have been confirmed, followed by Kerala with 118 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 25. All Indians are be banned from leaving their homes, with all areas subject to the lockdown. The authorities restricted the work of public transport and railroad traffic.

More than 472,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

