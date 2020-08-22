UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Almost 70,000 Nearing 3Mln - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:21 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Almost 70,000 Nearing 3Mln - Health Ministry

India has confirmed 69,800 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 2.97 million the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News - 22nd August, 2020) India has confirmed 69,800 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 2.97 million the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 55,794 people, with 945 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.22 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The highest number of cases were detected in states of Maharashtra (164,879) Andhra Pradesh (87,803) and Karnataka (83,082).

