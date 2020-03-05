Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Reaches 3,513, Death Toll at 107 - Health Minister

The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has reached 3,513, and 107 people have died from it, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday, adding that all classes at universities and schools were suspended amid the outbreak

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has reached 3,513, and 107 people have died from it, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday, adding that all classes at universities and schools were suspended amid the outbreak.

"The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country rose to 3,513, with the death toll standing at 107," Namaki said at a press conference, adding that 591 more coronavirus cases, including 15 fatalities, were registered in Iran over the past 24 hours.

Namaki added that the country's authorities have decided to stop classes at universities and schools until the beginning of Iranian New Year, also known as Nowruz, which starts on March 20.

According to Namaki, Friday prayer has also been canceled in all Iranian cities due to "fear of the coronavirus spread among worshipers."

Iran is among the countries that are being affected most by the coronavirus outbreak.