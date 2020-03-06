Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, Death Toll at 124 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran reached 4,747, with the death toll standing at 124, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said, adding that 913 patients had recovered

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran reached 4,747, with the death toll standing at 124, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said, adding that 913 patients had recovered.

"The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country rose to 4,747, with the death toll [increasing] to 124. The number of people who have recovered [from the disease] reached 913," Jahanpur said at a press conference.

The official added that the health authorities had registered 1,234 more COVID-19 cases, including 17 deaths from the disease, over the past 24 hours.