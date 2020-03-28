Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Reaches 3,460 With 12 Deaths - Ministry

The number of patients who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel has reached 3,460 with 12 fatalities, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of patients who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel has reached 3,460 with 12 fatalities, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The previous reports indicated 3,035 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Israel.

As of 09:00 on Saturday (06:00 GMT), 50 people are in serious condition, 89 patients have fully recovered and 1,828 more are receiving treatment at home, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry said that about 6,000 people were being tested for the disease daily, adding that the number of tests would be increased up to 10,000 during next week and up to 30,000 in two weeks.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 598,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.