Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Rises By Nearly 500 To 4,831 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rises by Nearly 500 to 4,831 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by 484 to 4,831 over the past 24 hours, and two patients have died over the same period, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by 484 to 4,831 over the past 24 hours, and two patients have died over the same period, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's data, 83 patients are in critical condition and 163 people have recovered.

A total of 17 patients have died since the start of the epidemic.

The ministry added that 573 individuals were taken to hospitals, 2,580 were receiving treatment at home, and 619 were under medical supervision in specially equipped hotels.

Since the start of the epidemic, more than 780,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 37,800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

