Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Rises By 11 To 93 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 11 to 93 - Health Authorities

The number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Mexico has increased by 11 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of patients in the country to 93, the country's general director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Mexico has increased by 11 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of patients in the country to 93, the country's general director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"The total number of confirmed cases has reach 93. It means 11 news cases over the past 24 hours," Alomia said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the official, Campeche remains the only state in Mexico free of COVID-19 infection.

Starting from Tuesday, major universities in the country, where the coronavirus infection was registered among students, began to suspend studies.

In schools, classes will be halted starting Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Mexican education Ministry canceled training and sports activities at all levels of the educational system, including in private schools, for the period from March 20 to April 20.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. Nearly 200,000 cases in over than 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.

