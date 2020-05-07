Number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria exceeds 3,000

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Thursday apprehended 5 accused in two separate actions and recovered 3 motorbikes from their possession

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Nigeria confirmed 195 new cases of COVID-19 late Wednesday, bringing the total number to 3,145, including 103 deaths and 534 recoveries.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) which gave the update in a statement, the new cases were recorded in 13 states and the capital, Abuja.

The continuous increase in the number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country, the NCDC said.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, said the center is making use of data to drive response to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

Ihekweazu highlighted how data is being used to drive the public health response to the COVID-19, adding that the agency developed an electronic data collecting tool after the Ebola outbreak.

After the epidemic hit Nigeria on Feb. 27, the country took drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus in the most populous African country.

On April 27, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced a phased and gradual easing of lock-down measures effective in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the two states of Lagos and Ogun from May 4, as the country continues to fight COVID-19. The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will remain in place, said the president.