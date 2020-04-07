UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Rises By 104 To 3,764 Over Past 24 Hours- Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 104 to 3,764 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the number of deaths went up to 177

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 104 to 3,764 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the number of deaths went up to 177.

On Monday, the ministry reported about 3,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities.

A total of 84 patients have recovered from the disease.

On Monday, Philippine authorities extended the enhanced community quarantine on the largest Philippine island of Luzon, home to some 57 million people, until the end of April. The enhanced quarantine stipulates strict self-isolation, a ban on the use of transport, the rationing of supplies of food and essential medical products, and an increased presence of the military in the area to control the implementation.

