Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Rises by 763 Amid Spike - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Poland has begun to go up again, with 763 new cases registered on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The overall number of cases has reached 63,073, according to the ministry. The country's death toll has grown by 17 to 1,977.

Last Friday, the country saw its record daily increase of 903. On Monday, the number was 900, and on both Sunday and Monday, Poland had more than 500 new cases.

Poland still maintains a state of epidemic emergency. Earlier in the month, the authorities decided to introduce the mandatory use of face masks in the areas with recorded spikes in cases.