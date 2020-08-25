UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Poland Rises By 763 Amid Spike - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:18 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Rises by 763 Amid Spike - Health Ministry

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Poland has begun to go up again, with 763 new cases registered on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Poland has begun to go up again, with 763 new cases registered on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The overall number of cases has reached 63,073, according to the ministry. The country's death toll has grown by 17 to 1,977.

Last Friday, the country saw its record daily increase of 903. On Monday, the number was 900, and on both Sunday and Monday, Poland had more than 500 new cases.

Poland still maintains a state of epidemic emergency. Earlier in the month, the authorities decided to introduce the mandatory use of face masks in the areas with recorded spikes in cases.

Related Topics

Poland Sunday

Recent Stories

AC defers Khursheed Shah's indictment

2 minutes ago

China lowers flood emergency response level

2 minutes ago

Belarus Must Decide for Itself If Third-Party Help ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccine won't end coronavirus pandemic right away: ..

6 minutes ago

Trial of Sudan's Bashir for 1989 coup adjourned to ..

6 minutes ago

Minsk Working With Russian Banks on Refinancing Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.