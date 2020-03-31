Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises to 2,109, Death Toll at 65 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has increased to 2,109, with 65 deaths, Digi 24 tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

The previously reported numbers were 1,952 confirmed cases, as well as 44 fatalities.

The country's authorities have also declared quarantine in the city of Suceava and the eight nearby communes.

"We have set up a quarantine in the city of Suceava and a suburban area of eight communes for the duration of the state of emergency," the order published on the Interior Ministry's website reads.

Of 2,109 confirmed patients, 600 are in Suceava, which is now cut off from the outside world by a buffer zone, with only transport delivering cargo being allowed into the city.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events, and ordered a curfew.