Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Russia Surpasses 4,700, Death Toll Reaches 43 - Authorities

Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:07 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 4,731, including 43 fatalities, Russia's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 4,731, including 43 fatalities, Russia's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 582 new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in 32 Russian regions," the response center said, clarifying that the total is now 4,731 cases in 78 regions of Russia.

Out of total 582 new cases, 434 have been confirmed in the Russian capital of Moscow and another 49 in the Moscow Region, according to the statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, nine COVID-19 patients have died, including seven in Moscow, one in the [western] Kostroma Region, and one in the [far eastern] Primorsky Territory," the response center said.

There are 67 people older than 65 years and 14 children among those who contracted the disease in Moscow.

According to the statement, the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in Russia has reached 333. A total of 52 new recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, including 26 in Moscow, 13 in the Moscow Region, five in the Sverdlovsk Region, two in Crimea, two in the Pskov Region, one in the Orenburg Region, one in the Volgograd region, one in Khakassia and one in the Ryazan Region.

