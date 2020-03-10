UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In S. Korea Grows By 131 Over 24 Hours, Exceeds 7,500 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Grows by 131 Over 24 Hours, Exceeds 7,500 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) South Korea recorded almost twice less new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases than usual over the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected in the country increasing by 131, bringing the tally to 7,513, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

As of midnight on Monday, 92 of the new cases were detected in the city of Daegu, 11 in Seoul and the Gyeonggi-do province, 10 more in the Gyeongsangbuk-do province, and the remaining were spread throughout the country, the KCDC said. The total number of deaths reached 53.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals in South Korea now stands at 247, with 81 people recovering in the past 24 hours.

The total number of those infected in Seoul reached 141. Meanwhile, 5,663 people are infected in Daegu, 1,117 people in the Gyeongsangbuk-do province, and some 163 people in the Gyeonggi-do province. Busan has a total of 96 cases.

With South Korea currently ranking third after China in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearly 130 countries have stepped up entry procedures for South Korean citizens to varying degrees as part of the virus response measures.

