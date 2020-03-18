UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In South Africa Increases To 85 - Official Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Africa Increases to 85 - Official Media

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Africa has increased by 23 to a total of 85, state-run South African Government News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Africa has increased by 23 to a total of 85, state-run South African Government news Agency reported on Wednesday, citing Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize.

The minister noted that there had been eight cases of local transmission.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of emergency over the COVID-19 concerns. Also, starting Wednesday, South Africa prohibits entry to foreign citizens coming from countries that are highly afflicted by the pandemic, such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, China, and Germany. The South African nationals are discouraged from visiting those countries as well.

Your Thoughts and Comments

