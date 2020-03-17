UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Reaches 8,320 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:15 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reaches 8,320 - Health Authorities

South Korea has registered 84 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which raises the number of confirmed cases to 8,320, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 84 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which raises the number of confirmed cases to 8,320, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday.

According to the KCDC, 32 new cases have been discovered in the city of Daegu, another 12 in Seoul, and 31 in the Gyeonggi-do province, with the rest scattered across the country.

The total number of infected in Seoul has reached 265, while in Daegu, the number is 6,098. In the provinces of Gyeonggi-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do, there are 262 and 1,169 infected, respectively.

Over 60 percent of all cases can be traced back to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The country's�death toll stands at 81, and the total number of recoveries has increased to 1,401.

