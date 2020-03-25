Number of COVID-19 Cases in Thailand Increases by 107 to 934 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Public Health Ministry of Thailand said on Wednesday it had registered 107 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 934.

"Today, 107 more cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. The cumulative toll in Thailand since the start of the epidemic has reached 934," the ministry's spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, told reporters.

According to the spokesman, 13 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

He specified that out of the 107 new cases, 67 people were hospitalized after showing positive test results for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that starting from March 26 a state of national emergency would be declared to prevent the further spread of the disease.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, nearly 423,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 19,000 fatalities have been confirmed globally to date.