UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Thailand Increases By 107 To 934 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Thailand Increases by 107 to 934 - Health Ministry

The Public Health Ministry of Thailand said on Wednesday it had registered 107 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 934

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Public Health Ministry of Thailand said on Wednesday it had registered 107 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 934.

"Today, 107 more cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. The cumulative toll in Thailand since the start of the epidemic has reached 934," the ministry's spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, told reporters.

According to the spokesman, 13 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

He specified that out of the 107 new cases, 67 people were hospitalized after showing positive test results for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that starting from March 26 a state of national emergency would be declared to prevent the further spread of the disease.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, nearly 423,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 19,000 fatalities have been confirmed globally to date.

Related Topics

Thailand March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Ta ..

3 minutes ago

War-torn Libya reports first coronavirus case

3 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir people urged to take preca ..

2 minutes ago

Oasis Malls in UAE announce closure for two weeks

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus prompts a run on guns in US

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.